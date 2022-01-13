Tupelo Police searching for robbery suspect
Nabor Beauty Supply in Tupelo robbed; suspect on the loose
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 7:00 PM Wednesday, an armed suspect robbed Nabor Beauty Supply in the 900 block of South Gloster Street.
Police began an immediate search for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a male of average height.
Security footage caught these images.
Anyone with information should call Tupelo Police at (662)842-6492 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi AT 1(800) 773-8477
No one was injured during the robbery.