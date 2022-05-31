Tupelo Police searching for suspect in string of robberies

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are searching for a suspect in a string of robberies at restaurants across the city.

Thursday night around 7:30 two people were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of New China Buffet on North Gloster.

They described the suspect as a Hispanic male, who spoke to them in Spanish and had tattoos on his arm.

Around 10 o’clock the same night, Police were called to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Los Toro’s on Oakview Drive. Victims gave a similar description of the robber.

In this robbery 2 shots were fired, but no one was hit, and the suspect left in a dark SUV.

Both robberies are similar to the May 5th robbery at Zapata’s on West Main.

Christian Hernandez Ruedas has been identified as a person of interest in all robberies.

If you know where Ruedas is, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi