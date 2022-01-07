Tupelo Police searching for suspected debit card thief

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Catching a ride costs a Lee County woman more than gas money.

Now, Tupelo Police need your help finding a suspected debit card thief.

On Thursday, December 30th, a woman was given a ride by another person.

The victim in this case believes the person who gave her the ride took her debit card and used it later without her permission.

Police believe that is the person in these pictures, and they may be driving a gold Ford Ranger with an extended cab.

If you recognize this person or have any other information on this case, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or Tupelo Police.