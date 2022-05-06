Tupelo Police searching for suspected Zapata’s robber

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are searching for a suspected restaurant robber.

Around 10:15 Thursday night police were called to a robbery at Zapata’s restaurant in the 2400 block of West Main Street.

Witnesses told officers that a man wearing a hoodie had attempted to rob the business.

They also reported that the suspect had fired at least one shot. No one was injured.

A police K-9 searched the area, but the suspect wasn’t found.

Investigators are still reviewing evidence and witness statements.

If you have any information on the robbery at Zapata’s, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.