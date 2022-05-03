Tupelo Police searching for tire thieves

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for a pair of tire thieves, and they need your help.

On April 16th, a burglary was reported at a business on Airpark Road.

When Police got there, they found a large hole in the side of the building that the suspects had used to get inside.

Over one hundred tires had been stolen from the business.

There were security cameras on the property, and investigators were able to pull some images of the suspects.

If you recognize them or if you have any other information about this crime, Call Tupelo Police or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers.