Tupelo Post Office New Lobby Hours Effective June 1

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Protecting the sanctity of the mail and ensuring a safe experience for our customers is extremely important to the Postal Service. In an effort to maintain utmost security, effective Thursday, June 1, Post Office Box lobby hours at the Downtown Tupelo Post Office, 500 W Main St, Ste 102, Tupelo, MS 38804-9997, will be modified as follows:

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Tupelo Post Office is not open on weekends and holidays.

Previously, the Tupelo Post Office Box lobby was accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Recent incidents have necessitated the modification in the hours of operation.

Post Office Box customers have received notification of this modification. Signage will be posted advising the public of this change. There will be no change in the retail hours of operation. A complete listing of all Post Offices and hours of operation can be found on the Postal Service website at www.usps.com, or customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees is our first priority.

