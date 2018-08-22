Tupelo Previews Public Transit System

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo will soon have a public transportation system on the road.

City leaders and other partners unveiled the service with a ceremony and a preview of the routes.

David Puckett has waited 10 years for his first ride on a public transportation system in Tupelo.

“It means freedom,” Puckett said.

Puckett joined other guests on a tour of the “Green Route.”

Booneville based Northeast Mississippi Community Services will operate the transit system.

Plans call for three buses to run from 5:30 in the morning, until 7 pm, Monday through Friday.

Each route will make 12 stops. The city of Tupelo has agreed to pay $209,000 during a 13 month trial period.

Other partners include MDOT and Toyota.

Puckett says Tupelo Transit allows people like himself to be more self sufficient.

“We can go and come as we choose, and just in general be more independent,” Puckett, who is blind, said while on the bus.

Tupelo Transit starts service to the public September Fourth.

An aggressive marketing campaign is planned.

At the end of the year, city council members will look at the data. It’s all about the number of people who will use the service.

“If we are successful in ridership, right now we don’t know what success is, hasn’t been defined, we will have to decide is it worth the effort and can we afford it, and will we have partnerships available we have now,” said Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard.

Councilman Beard stresses Tupelo Transit is not a money making venture.

However, he believes it provides a service to citizens that hopefully will be utilized.

Tupelo Transit will not charge for rides during the first month of service.

After that, the cost is $2 per rider.