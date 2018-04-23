Tupelo Public School District welcomes new leader

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The new superintendent for the Tupelo Public School District is introduced to the community.

Rob Picou is originally from New Orleans, but has been working in Alaska for the past two decades.

He will take over as the next superintendent of the Tupelo Public School District. Current Superintendent, Doctor Gearl Loden announced his retirement late last year.

“Some of our goals is to create a purpose for every single student in this school district, to awaken their passion for learning and to enable staff to meet needs of students where they are and bring them to where they need to be,” says Picou.

Picou will officially start at Tupelo July 1, but he will spend the next week visiting teachers and administrators throughout the district.