Tupelo Regional Airport To Get More Funds From State And FAA

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Regional Airport will soon be able to make improvements thanks to state funds and dramatic increases in passenger boardings.

As director of the Tupelo Regional Airport, Cliff Nash has to crunch a lot of numbers, and part of that means looking for grants and other federal dollars. Recently, Nash learned that the state will provide more than $800,000.00 for improvements. Also, an increase in passenger boardings, largely because of Contour Airlines , means more money from the FAA.

- Advertisement -

“In essence we got two million dollars to spend versus one million dollars to spend,” Nash said.

Passenger emplanments, or boardings, are at a level not seen in ten years. That means the FAA provides one million dollars to the airport because the airport has met its boarding requirements. Because the state funds are in place, the FAA funds can be used for another pressing need.

“We will be able to hopefully purchase a fire truck, depending on the size fire truck we purchase, that will allow us to buy the fire truck we need as well as do some much needed work on the airfield,” Nash said.

Nash points out the increase in passenger boardings shows Contour Airlines has been a great fit for the airport. He says the airline’s steady track record has helped regain the trust of the public.

“Being able to connect, get people in and out by air service is a tremendous asset to the community, not only for folks flying out , but businesses coming in, conducting business and supporting industry, local industry such as Toyota,” he said.

Nash also credits cooperative efforts among officials at the local, state and federal levels for helping put Tupelo’s airport back on a path to success.

The FAA funds will be available for the Tupelo Regional Airport next year.