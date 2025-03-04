Tupelo Regional Airport sees increase in passenger boardings

Ongoing improvements also underway at the airport

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Joe Wheeler came on board as executive director of the Tupelo Regional Airport nearly four years ago, Contour Airlines flew from Tupelo to Nashville.

Last year, the airline added a Dallas route, and passenger boardings went up.

“I think we did 13,000 passengers last year, bet we do 15,000 this year,” Wheeler said.

Along with an increase in passengers, the Tupelo Airport has also replaced old runway lighting with LED lights, and a precision path approach indicator, which tells a plane whether it is too low, too high, or on the right course for a landing.

Renovation on the airport tower has just been completed. Next up, an FAA required mill and overlay for the runway.

“Runway is still good, nothing wrong with it, we are supposed to do preventative maintenance. We do design this year and construction next year,” he said.

The increase in boardings means more money from the FAA for airport projects. Wheeler said another key to airport revenue is the sports charter business.

“We are kind of the home away from home for a lot of these sports teams,” Wheeler said.

Contour gets a federal subsidy to provide service. Wheeler said the federal money limits Contour to 14 flights a week. However, Wheeler also said there is room at the airport and demand for another airline to come in, offering seasonal flights to a popular destination.

Wheeler points out there is nothing definite about an additional airline servicing Tupelo, only initial talks.

