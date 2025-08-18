Tupelo resident finds a man hiding in their house armed with a brick

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo homeowner found a man in their house armed with a brick.

32-year-old Jager Livingston, of Tupelo, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and three counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Tupelo police say Livingston was found inside the Stonewall Circle home on Saturday, August 16.

He was reportedly digging through a closet and holding the brick.

Officers quickly arrested Livingston and discovered that several vehicles in the area had been burglarized.

Livingston was reportedly out on bond for a previous felony charge and is now being held without bond.

