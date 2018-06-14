Tupelo Resident Remembers ‘First Drummer of Rock & Roll’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – He played drums for Elvis Presley as the young singer began making a lasting name for himself.

Now, friends are remembering DJ Fontana, who passed away Wednesday night at age 87.

Fontana had many connections to Northeast Mississippi.

He was a frequent guest at the annual Tupelo Elvis Festival, and he often jammed with local and nationally known musicians at the Silver Moon Club.

Charlie Watson is owner of the Silver Moon Club and first met Fontana when he was drumming with Sonny Burgess, a rockbilly guitarist and singer, who passed away last August.

He says Fontana will not only be remembered as the “First Drummer of Rock and Roll” but he is also known as a true friend to many.

“He was a great guy. Hus wife, Karen, took care of him. They were just really, really good people. We got to know them and they played with Sonny Burgess so much, and we lost both of them,” Watson said.

Fontana was interviewed by WCBI’s Allie Martin four years ago during Elvis Fest.

He recalled his time playing for Elvis also sitting in with notable Elvis Tribute Artists.