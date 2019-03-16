TUPELO RESIDENTS EXPAND THEIR ART HORIZONS AT LINK FEST

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- When you think ‘art’ paint and a paintbrush are some of the first things that come to mind.

However, the city of Tupelo’s Link Centre puts a wider variety on that.

The words ” All are welcome” is a distinct phrase to describe the types of art displayed each year at the Link Festival.

With the Link Centre being a hub in the population of Tupelo, it creates a greater opportunity for break-out artists to gain some new fans.

” This year, the last couple of years we wanted to bring it a little back home to Link Centre and center it back on what we do here at Link Centre which is performing arts social engagement connecting the community to great resources,” said Chairman Julia Montes.

Song-writing and cross stitch, even down to puppy yoga were one of the ten workshops that took place.

Montes says this year’s turnout has been the best so far.

“This year has already been such a success. Puppy yoga had 45 people in it and cooking as a first language was capped out as many people as could fit in it and everywhere the magic show has a big hit with kids and family all over the place,” said Montes.

Food trucks from local restaurants delivered plates to all that wanted a taste of something new.

From paintings to jewelry and a few homemade items, this festival helped promote the hidden artistry in the city.

“I hope it just gives them some exposure some new fans some new people that are interested in their work and if we can be that space that brings artists and entrepreneurs and fans and families and everybody who enjoys all of that kinda social betterment that this is the place to do it,” said Montes.

Montes says the festival isn’t the only thing taking place at the Link Centre. Events and music concerts are scheduled each month.