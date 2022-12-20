Tupelo Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides gifts for children

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 1,000 children will have gifts under the Christmas tree thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Volunteers sorted all of the gifts picked up by shoppers during the past month for the children, also known as “Angels.” This morning, parents and guardians picked the gifts up at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

The Tupelo Salvation Army and volunteers have been working hard for months on the Angel Tree program. Volunteers like Lisa Murphree said they enjoy helping make Christmas brighter for kids across the area.

“It’s very important to me, there are a lot of people out there who are hurting and they can’t provide Christmas, this is a way we can reach out, for me, this is being the hands and feet of God, we can reach out them and show them our love and that the Salvation Army cares,” said Murphree.

Angel Tree gifts were also made available for children of former United Furniture Industries employees.

