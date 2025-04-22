Tupelo Salvation Army Captains will soon be Oklahoma bound

Captains Thomas and LeAnna Marion have overseen security upgrades and other changes at the Tupelo facility

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – While hundreds of kids and adults enjoyed a spring festival at the Tupelo Salvation Army, all of the festivities, moved indoors because of rain, were monitored by security cameras.

A major upgrade to the security system at the Tupelo Salvation Army is one of several improvements made under the leadership of Captains Thomas and LeAnna Marion.

“One thing we knew we had to do when we came in was make it secure, not just for our clients, but for volunteers and staff to come in, we are happy now we wouldn’t mind anybody coming on our property at any time,” said Capt. Thomas Marion.

The Marions have been at the Tupelo Salvation Army for nearly two years and have just received word they will be heading to Shawnee, Oklahoma, to oversee the ministry’s operations there. During their time here, along with safety upgrades, the captains were able to open a shelter for military veterans. They also led the effort to change policies and procedures to provide a hand up.

“Some things we did are put a limit on the amount of time individuals stay on the property, so they are more encouraged and motivated to get out there on their own and find their places, it is not permanent living,” said Capt. LeAnna Marion.

Although they leave soon, LeAnna and Thomas Marion have applied for a federal grant to help pay for more security measures at the Tupelo Salvation Army.

“We have a grant in with FEMA to help more, with new lighting, fix fencing, to get some magnetic doors,” said Capt. LeAnna Marion.

Captains Thomas and Leanna said they will miss the people of Northeast Mississippi the most, but they are looking forward to their new assignment. Their last Sunday in Tupelo is June 22.

Captain Michael Chisolm and his wife, Lieutenant Schelika Chisolm, will be the new leaders in Tupelo. The Chisolms are coming from the Tuscaloosa Salvation Army.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.