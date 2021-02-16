Tupelo Salvation Army gives those in need a place to rest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Whether you have an HVAC system or not, everyone has been affected by the winter storm

Which leaves the question, what about people without shelter?

That’s where the Salvation Army steps in. The Tupelo locations housed 54 people last night.

Bed space, linen, and food were the top priorities for the Salvation Army as they prepared to provide 3 meals a day despite the increase in numbers.

The organization emphasizes providing the opportunity for all to have shelter during this time.

“Everyone has the right to being happy and housed right? Those are basic human needs. Finding a place to be and having shelter. If we can help provide for those basic needs, it becomes a springboard for being able to have other conversations,” said Major Whitney Morton, Tupelo Salvation Army. “Being able to help folks with resources they have not accessed in quite some time, and it’s just what Jesus would do.”

Morton says since the storm attendance numbers have doubled.