Tupelo Salvation Army installs cameras for added security

The addition of the security system is the latest in noticeable changes at the area's only homeless shelter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – This week, the final cameras were installed at the Tupelo Salvation Army. Last fall, more than $3,000 was stolen from the Carnation Street site, the money was from the Red Kettle Christmas campaign. And this spring, vandals broke out the glass on doors.

Those incidents and more calls to Tupelo police about criminal activity in the area have highlighted the need for a security system on campus.

Captain Leanna Marion says there’s already a noticeable difference.

“We have had a dramatic decrease in the amount of criminal activity on the property, we have had way more limited calls to police, which frees them up to handle other emergencies,” Marion said.

The addition of the security system is the latest in changes to policies and procedures at the area’s only homeless shelter.

Earlier this spring, a new rule went into effect closing the campus during the day, except for meals. Before that rule took effect, this area was always crowded with people hanging out.

The community center is open though when the temperature hits 97, so people can get out of the heat.

Captain Leanna Marion says it is all about running a safer and more efficient ministry.

“Everyone seems to be following the new policies and procedures, and they are in place to keep people safe,” Marion said.

Anyone needing to visit the Salvation Army when the campus is closed can apply for a day pass. Those applying for the day pass will need an ID, they must pass a security check and have a valid reason for coming on property.

The Salvation Army provides meals and shelter to homeless people and those trying to make ends meet.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X