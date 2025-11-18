Tupelo Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program

“It is an individual in our community, in Tupelo and surrounding areas, families that are in need,” said Capt. Michael Chisolm.

This is the first Tupelo Angel Tree outreach for Captains Michael and Shelika Chisolm. They came to the Tupelo Salvation Army earlier this year, after serving in Tuscaloosa.

The Angel Tree program helps provide new clothes and toys under the tree for kids up to age twelve.

“We try and make sure to put a smile on our little ones’ faces. It is also a way to let people know you care about them,” Capt. Chisolm said..

Taking part in the Angel Tree program is simple: grab an Angel off the tree, scan the QR code, then go shopping for the items on the list.

After you have the items on the list, bring the gifts back to the Angel Tree location and leave them, and a special team of elves does the rest

“Our elves are the women’s auxiliary, they are the elves, and they make sure they collect the toys,” Chisolm said.

This is the 34th year the Mall at Barnes Crossing has partnered with the Salvation Army for Angel Tree. Mall Manager Jeff Snyder said it exemplifies the spirit of Christmas.

“We really want to push that hard because our community and salvation army locally has a need and community pushes together, works together to have a bigger impact than other communities,” Snyder said.

The Salvation Army hopes to serve more than 600 families this Christmas season.

The Tupelo Salvation Army serves a six county area. Deadline to have your Angel Tree gifts turned in is December 10.