Tupelo Salvation Army making changes to operations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Salvation Army is changing its operations in response to the state’s Shelter in Place Order.

The Tupelo location will begin operating 24-hours a day. The new policy will only allow residents to leave the shelter for essential needs.

Anyone staying at the shelter showing symptoms of coronavirus will be moved to the former Tupelo Corps shelter building and referred to the hospital for screening.

The charity will continue to serve lunch and dinner, prepared to-go style. And the grocery assistance will also continue, but it will be drive-thru pickup only.

All three thrift stores are closed until further notice.