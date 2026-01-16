Tupelo saying goodbye to Bar-B-Q by Jim

Beane opened Bar B Q by Jim on Commerce Street in 1993, but he was famous for his barbecue long before then.

“I was cooking about eight years before that for people, different types, fundraisers, my brother started Tupelo Hog Roasters, we got together, I built cookers, said, I will start cooking and get some of my money back, and that is what we did,” Beane said.

Through the years, Bar B Q by Jim expanded at its original location and always served up customer favorites.

“Pulled pork is our biggest seller; some days we have a boneless pork chop, and it sells well. Catfish every Thursday and Friday, big seller,” he said.

Beane is also a big supporter of Meals on Wheels and law enforcement.

“As far as I know, I am the oldest restaurant doing Meals on Wheels; we do 39 meals a day now. And for law enforcement, I have supported Jim Johnson; I was with Ed Crider when he was in office here; he helped me get started,” Beane said.

Bar B Q by Jim will close at the end of February, but Beane said he will still be around, doing his part to help the community.

“A friend of mine will do Taste of Tupelo, I said, I can come help, I know most people going through there,” he said.

Beane encourages long time customers to drop in before he closes up shop, to reminisce, and have some of the area’s favorite food.

Beane has sold his event venue, “The Bus Stop”. The restaurant is on the market, along with all of the kitchen supplies, and decorations throughout the building.