The Tupelo School District Pushes Back First Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in Tupelo Public Schools will wait a few days before returning to class.

District leaders delayed the start as they wait on thermal temperature scanners to arrive. Most school districts are ordering scanners from the same vendor and there is delay.

Students were scheduled to return the August 12th. They will now start August 17th.

Administrators are staggering arrival and dismissal times, creating double bus routes, and requiring students to eat lunch in their classroom.