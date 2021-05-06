TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo public school educator is Mississippi’s “Teacher of the Year.”

Leslie Tally’s husband was videotaping his wife as she listened to the virtual ceremony announcing Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year.

Tally is a second-grade English Language Arts teacher at Lawhon Elementary. The long road to teacher of the year for Mississippi began when her colleagues nominated her for TPSD teacher of the year. After winning that honor, Tally was named teacher of the year for the First Congressional District. Tally was in the finals with three other teachers from across the state.

She says the top honor was a big surprise.

“Had no idea, we had a virtual rehearsal the week before and did sound checks, made sure technology was up to par, all of that, but there was no hint given, no idea until in that moment they actually made the announcement,” Tally said.

Tally is from a family of educators and knew from a young age she wanted to be a school teacher and make a positive impact in the lives of her students.

“I think having a true sense of direction, teaching encompasses so much, and for me, I’m very focused on literacy, driven by literacy-related issues and working with children in that field, it helps me be more passionate because I know where my focus is and the true difference I want to make,” Tally said.

Tally is also quick to give credit for her honor to teachers, staff, and the administration, at Lawhon and at the school district offices.

Principal Ian Shumpert says the entire district was rooting for Tally.

“She is an awesome, dedicated, and humble teacher, she is one of the best, she is golden, everything she touches turns to gold, she makes people around her better and people want to be better around her,” Principal Shumpert said.

And while Mrs. Tally was surprised at the honor, her students say she has always been their teacher of the year.

“She helps us whenever we need something and she’s never is mean or anything and I just like it,” said Jilliam Shumpert.

“She helps us, like on reading, and stuff and she’s not mean,” said JeMerious Osborne.

As Mississippi’s teacher of the year, Tally will travel the state giving speeches and meeting with fellow educators. She’s also in the running for National Teacher of the Year.

Tally also received a five thousand dollar stipend for winning teacher of the year in Mississippi. She is the third teacher from TPSD to be named ‘Teacher of the Year” for Mississippi.