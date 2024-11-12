Tupelo set to provides angel trees to the public from Salvation Army

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas shoppers have an opportunity to provide hope to children across our area as part of an annual program from the Salvation Army.

Angel Trees are up at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, Wal Marts in Tupelo and at Beall’s Department Store. Each tree has a paper ornament, with the name of child, also known as an “angel.”

There is a wish list for each angel, with various gifts and other items for that child. People pick an angel from the tree, shop for the items and return them to a drop box at the mall.

Captain Leanna Marion says each angel has a list of wishes and needs for Christmas.

“The needs are something I try and focus on because a donor could come in, they only have a certain price point they are able to do, and that’s great because we want everyone who wants to donate to Angel Tree to be able to. Maybe they can focus on those needs and we can supplement with the Angel Tree warehouse, or other companies or organizations that do toy drives,” said Captain Leanna Marion of Tupelo Salvation Army.

If you want to help the Salvation Army with Angel Tree, all gifts and other items on the Angel lists must be turned in by December the 13.

