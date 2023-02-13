Tupelo shooting leaves one man injured, police searching for suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Tupelo leaves one man injured, and now police are asking for your help to find the shooter.

Tupelo police were called early Sunday afternoon about a shooting in the 100 block of South Canal Street.

Officers found two vehicles and one home that had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses near the scene described a black Nissan Altima and a white, older model sedan that may have been involved.

Police were also alerted about a gunshot victim that had gone to the Emergency Room at NMMC.

He had what was described as a serious, but non-life-threatening wound to the arm.

Anyone with information on this case should call Tupelo Police at (662) 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

