LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection to a Tupelo shooting has been captured in Kentucky.

Jaquarius Jones was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

The charges stem from a shooting where a woman was injured at Hilldale Apartments in Tupelo on June 30.

Jones was captured by U.S, Marshals in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday. Tupelo PD is currently with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to transport Jones back to Mississippi.