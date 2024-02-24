Tupelo students learn about African American journalists

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in media courses at Tupelo High School have been researching African American journalists, past and present.

Our Aundrea Self shared her journey in journalism with the students during a visit to their classes on Friday.

She talked about the important work of journalists and our commitment to responsibly seeking truth and reporting it.

Aundrea also shared some memorable moments she’s experienced in the business like interviewing former President Barack Obama and other notable personalities.

The students were learning about both broadcast and print journalism.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X