Tupelo ‘Teachers Of Distinction’ Recognized This Week

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -Top educators in the Tupelo Public School District are being honored this week.

The Association for Excellence in Education is honoring “Teachers of Distinction” all this week.

This afternoon, awards were given to teachers at the Tupelo Middle School who received the honor.

Teachers who get the honor receive one thousand dollars, while assistant teachers receive 500 dollars.

The awards are made possible by many community partners and sponsors.

“One of the biggest things we do is the AEE luncheon, grants, each year teachers submit grants for various projects they want to implement and we fund raise throughout the year to help support the funds we provide to each of these grant winners,” said AEE Board member Leah Herndon.

“It definitely takes a village and having partners from the community, not only does it allow us to do more for our students, but it also means we get to show our students what they get to do one day, being part of the community as well,” said Katherine Holland, a history teacher at Tupelo Middle School who was named a “Teacher of Distinction.”

Typically, the “Teacher of Distinction” awards are presented to all winning educators at a luncheon, but because of Covid 19, teachers are being honored at their schools all this week.