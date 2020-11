TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teen is charged with armed robbery.

19-year-old Rhakeim Gordon is accused of robbing a man on Beasley Drive last month.

The victim told officers three males approached him on the street when one of them pulled a gun.

Cash was taken from that victim.

The case against Gordon will be presented to the next grand jury.

Tupelo police did not have a mugshot of Gordon available.