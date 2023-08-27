Tupelo teenager charged for shooting into motor vehicle

The arrest comes two months after an incident on North Green Street when police were called to a report of shots fired.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager is in Lee County Jail charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Tupelo Police arrested 17-year-old Darmarion Calvin.

Witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene led them to develop Calvin as a suspect.

Calvin faces one charge of Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

His bond has been set at thirty thousand dollars.

