Tupelo teenager charged for shooting into motor vehicle
The arrest comes two months after an incident on North Green Street when police were called to a report of shots fired.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager is in Lee County Jail charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.
Tupelo Police arrested 17-year-old Darmarion Calvin.
Witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene led them to develop Calvin as a suspect.
Calvin faces one charge of Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.
His bond has been set at thirty thousand dollars.