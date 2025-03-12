Tupelo voters to have new precinct at polls next month

Redistricting means new precincts for many voters in the All America City

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – With a municipal election less than three weeks away, Tupelo Controller Traci Dillard has a message for voters.

“Where they vote, their locations, precincts could change,” Dillard said.

Dillard, her office and staffers at City Hall have been trying to get the word out to voters about the changes. Last month, cards were sent to registered voters, with their current Ward and Precinct location.

The federal census leads to redistricting. Last summer, the Tupelo City Council approved new Ward and precinct lines based on the 2020 census.

‘Wards 5, 6, and 7, they used to have two precincts, now they only have one, and Ward 2, used to only have one precinct, we broke that out into two,” Dillard said

It all means there is a strong possibility polling places will be different for Tupelo voters when they cast their votes on April 1.

Dillard says it is also important for voters to realize precinct locations may be different for city and county elections.

“For the county I vote at Parkway, but the city I vote at Wildwood, but Parkway will be a precinct this year. It is confusing. They haven’t been before? They have never been for the city,” she said.

Four years ago, there were seven wards and 13 precincts. For this election, there are still seven Wards, but 11 precincts. And remember, if you show up at the wrong precinct on election day, you will be redirected to the right precinct. Dillard said voters can make things a lot easier, by calling city hall to confirm their voting precinct before election day.

Absentee voting is underway, through March 29. If you need the number to call to check your voting location, Dillard says to call City Hall at (662)841-6505.

