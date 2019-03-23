Tupelo welcomes downtown shoppers for spring open house.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Dozen Tupelo businesses gave folks the chance to dust off winter and head downtown for some great shopping.

Main Street was bustling, as merchants took part in the 2019 Downtown Tupelo Spring Open House. There were a variety of stores offering specials, as the warm spring weather helped bring people to town. One of the newest businesses participating in the open house was Raw Furniture Company. And the name is fitting. Owner Michael Gibson and his staff make custom hand made furniture. And Gibson loves having his store downtown.

“We feel like each city the heart of the city seems always to be downtown. So for us to get the opportunity to come, downtown has been super special for us, it’s a place we’ve always wanted to be. We’re kind of the new kids on the block. We’ve only been here since September, but we’ve been brought in with open arms. All the other stores have been very welcoming. And we’ve just really enjoyed it. It just a special thing about downtown,” said Gibson.

And just a short distance from Gibson’s store was Mississippi Made. It is what is known as a pop-up store. Gabriel Cooper is one of the owners.

“A pop-up store is just where you open for one day. You’re usually local, and you just come in and invite shoppers in for the day to come by and see your wares,” said Cooper.

And Cooper says an open house is really good for business.

“This event helps us. It gets our name out there. We are all originally from Tupelo, so we see a lot of old friends, new friends, and people learn about our jewelry,” said Cooper.

And a block away Blairhaus took the term open house literally as the front of the interior design studio was open to let the nice warm weather in. Owner Traci Lewis says this open house is a great way to kick off the new season.

“And it’s finally spring. The weather down here today is beautiful. It’s not raining which is great. And we’re just excited for the new season and moving forward,” said Lewis.

And one of the oldest businesses to participate in the Spring Open House was Tupelo Hardware, the iconic store where Elvis purchased his first guitar.

“Spring Open House is a good opportunity for folks to come and shop local and get out on a nice warm sunny day which it is thankfully and to just get out and part of the community and support downtown merchants,” said George Booth III.

The participants in the 2019 Tupelo Spring Open House want to stress the fact that there are advantages to shopping at local businesses owned by folks who live right here in the community.

“It’s important because all the businesses in downtown Tupelo are owned by real people that live in the community. So all of the money that’s spent here goes directly back into the community,” said Lewis.

Booth says it doesn’t matter where you live in Northeast Mississippi.

“Getting downtown whether it’s in Tupelo, New Albany or Columbus or wherever you live and shopping locally is important for all of those reasons,” said Booth.

One lucky shopper won a Spring Open House Gift Basket with donated merchandise from the downtown retailers.