Tupelo woman accused of embezzling thousands from business

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of taking about $14,000 from a business.

Now, 48-year-old Lori Palmer is charged with embezzlement.

Tupelo police say they were called about missing money at Oak Creek Apartments back on September 26th.

Management at the complex suspected Palmer had taken the money.

Several days later a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Thursday, her bond was set at $5,000.

The investigation will be handed over to a Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter