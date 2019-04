TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman was accused of stabbing her boyfriend over the weekend.

Tilda Lusk was charged with Aggravated Assault.

Tupelo Police said they went to North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room after receiving a call about a stabbing victim.

The adult male victim was in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

Lusk was found at Hilldale Apartments in Tupelo, which is where the incident also happened.

Lusk’s bond was set at 150,000.