Tupelo woman arrested after a child was found unresponsive in a car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A young mother has been arrested after her child was found alone in a parked car.

Shortly before 1 pm on Tuesday, November 25, Tupelo Police responded to a report of a child locked in a car at the West Main Walmart.

Officers found a 5-year-old unresponsive, but breathing, in the back seat.

They were unable to wake the child up, and all of the doors were locked, so the police broke out the rear window and pulled the child out.

They took the child to an air-conditioned patrol car.

Medics examined the child and determined they did not need to go to the hospital.

Walmart employees told officers the mother was inside the store.

Police identified her as 23-year-old Ronci Lang.

She was located and was found to have an active Municipal Court warrant.

She was taken into custody.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

Lang was also charged with misdemeanor contributing to the Neglect of a Child.

