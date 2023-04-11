Tupelo woman arrested for allegedly ramming her vehicle into another car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman was accused of ramming her vehicle into someone else’s car.

30-year-old Andria Pounds was charged with simple assault-domestic violence and felony malicious mischief.

Tupelo police said they were called to Bryan Drive this past Friday about a possible hit-and-run crash.

The other vehicle was damaged. TPD did not report any injuries.

Bond for Pounds was set at $5,000.

