Tupelo woman charged for having child present at drug sale

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is being held without bond on child endangerment charges.

Tupelo Police arrested 35-year-old Lauren Stewart on 2 counts of Child Endangerment and Child Present at Sale.

This charge indicates that children were present when drugs were sold.

The charges stem from a 20 to 22 incident involving 2 juveniles.

Stewart was ordered to be held without bond.

Her case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X