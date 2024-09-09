Tupelo woman charged for having child present at drug sale
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is being held without bond on child endangerment charges.
Tupelo Police arrested 35-year-old Lauren Stewart on 2 counts of Child Endangerment and Child Present at Sale.
This charge indicates that children were present when drugs were sold.
The charges stem from a 20 to 22 incident involving 2 juveniles.
Stewart was ordered to be held without bond.
Her case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.