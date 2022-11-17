Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank.

Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner.

As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at the Bank of Okolona on South Gloster Street.

A woman, still wearing her pajamas, approached a bank employee in an office and demanded money. The robber was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they say Cox ran.

She was trying to get into a vehicle when police officers caught up with her.

This case is still under investigation.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

