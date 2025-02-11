Tupelo woman charged with felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman faces a felony charge after reportedly leading law enforcement on a cross-county chase.

Sunday, Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance on Monument Drive.

At the time, they were told the suspect was armed.

Officers spotted a vehicle that they were told was driven by the suspect.

They attempted to pull the suspect over, but she led them on a pursuit through West Tupelo, onto I-22, and back onto Highway 45 North.

Saltillo Police picked up the chase when it crossed into their jurisdiction.

They pulled the vehicle over and took the driver and a passenger into custody.

Jadea Bell was charged with Felony Fleeing.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

A passenger was arrested on two active warrants from Tupelo Municipal Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.