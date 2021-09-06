Tupelo woman facing Aggravated Assault charges in a shooting on Saturday morning
The victim told officers he and his girlfriend were arguing outside.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a shooting this weekend in Tupelo continues.
24-year-old Madison Lee Miles faces Aggravated Assault charges in a shooting on Lakeview Drive Saturday morning.
Miles turned herself into Tupelo Police Sunday.
Miles is accused of shooting a man in the leg.
The victim told officers he and his girlfriend were arguing outside.
Miles was there as a guest and she began shooting.
The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and later released.