Tupelo woman facing Aggravated Assault charges in a shooting on Saturday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a shooting this weekend in Tupelo continues.

24-year-old Madison Lee Miles faces Aggravated Assault charges in a shooting on Lakeview Drive Saturday morning.

Miles turned herself into Tupelo Police Sunday.

Miles is accused of shooting a man in the leg.

The victim told officers he and his girlfriend were arguing outside.

Miles was there as a guest and she began shooting.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and later released.