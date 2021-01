TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is facing several charges involving her former job.

32-year-old Lynsey Vanstory is charged with embezzlement over 25,000 dollars and credit card fraud.

- Advertisement -

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says it received a complaint late last month.

Vanstory is accused of using her former employer’s company card to obtain money without permission.

Her bond was set at 100,000 dollars.