Tupelo woman wanted for misdemeanor charges facing felony charge

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman wanted on misdemeanor charges ends up in jail facing a felony charge.

On Tuesday, Tupelo Police picked up Asyia Harris for several misdemeanor warrants and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

When officers took Harris from city court back to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, she was searched.

During that search, a Corrections Officer reportedly found fentanyl on Harris’s person.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the quantity was enough to warrant a trafficking charge.

Asyia Harris is now charged with Trafficking of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

Her bond on that charge has been set at $15,000.