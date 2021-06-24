TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association is honored for its work revitalizing and promoting the downtown area with a national award.

DTMSA won the 2020 ‘Great American Main Street Award.” That award is given to three main street associations each year.

The award recognizes communities for their commercial district revitalization. Each winner is selected by a national jury of community professionals and leaders in the fields of economic development and historic preservation.

Tupelo’s Downtown Main Street Director says the award reflects the staff and everyone who works hard to help promote the downtown area.

“There would be nothing without our team, our partners, they look at the application process, they look at those things, who your partners are, what you’re involved in with the community, so many different aspects they critique and you have to be able to substantiate that, both in numbers and narratives you write,” said Debbie Brangenberg, Director of DTMSA.

DTMSA also won an award for “Outstanding Creative Virtual Event”, the Virtual Tupelo Elvis Festival in 2020, and Brangenberg won a “Heart of Mississippi Main Street” Award.