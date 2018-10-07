Tupelo’s first ever pride walk

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo’s gay and lesbian Pride Walk draws hundreds of supporters.

October is LGBT History Month.

In Fairpark, Tupelo hosted its first ever pride event.

Gays and lesbians along with their supporters walked from Fairpark to Gateway Park to raise awareness.

The day in the park event was also filled with food and live entertainment, but more importantly, say the organizers, education on gay and lesbian culture was also provided.

“It’s important for our young people to see the community supporting them and for our older people in our community to do that there are allies in the community who support them,” said Melanie Deas.

“I feel like we are a little behind the times I think this is a necessary event to get the community together to get our allies together to be inclusive in the entire community and have everyone show love and support for the gay community and raise support and education for the community,” said Eric White.

Tupelo joins Starkville, Oxford, and the gulf coast in hosting first-time pride events this year.