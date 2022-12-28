Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve street closures (2022-2023)
TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to return Saturday, December 31, 2022. A map of street closures is included with this notice for your reference. For questions, please contact the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association office at (662) 841-6598.
Friday, December 30:
• 6:00 am – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street
• 6:00 am – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street
*East and West Bound traffic will be detoured around Main Street at this time. Cross streets will remain open.
Saturday, December 31:
• Beginning at 4:00 pm – Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth and Franklin Street
*Main Street will reopen at 6:00 am on Sunday, January 1. Troy Street will reopen at 6:00 pm on Sunday,
January 1.
During Event:
• Main Street at North and South Broadway Street
• Main Street at North and South Spring Street
• Main Street at North and South Front Street
• Court Street and North Broadway Street
• Troy Street and South Spring Street
• South Front Street and Troy Street
• North Front Street and Court Street
• Main Street at North and South Commerce Street
• Main Street leading onto South Commerce Street to East Troy Street
• East Troy Street from South Commerce Street to Monoghan Street
• Main Street to Elvis Presley Way
• Main Street and Monoghan Street
• South Monoghan Street at Elvis Presley Way
• East Clark Boulevard at Fairpark Drive to Elizabeth Street
• Clark Boulevard at Elizabeth Street
• Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street
• Entrance to Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau on East Main Street
• Entrance to Hilton Garden Inn on East Main Street
• East Main Street and Fairpark Grill Drive
• Main Street and North Commerce Street
• East side of NAPA parking lot on North Commerce Street
• Elizabeth Street (during the fireworks show)
For more information and to view to event lineup, please visit www.tupelo.net/newyear.
Here is the official press release and map of the New Year’s Eve street closures.
