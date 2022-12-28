Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve street closures (2022-2023)

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to return Saturday, December 31, 2022. A map of street closures is included with this notice for your reference. For questions, please contact the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association office at (662) 841-6598.

Friday, December 30:

• 6:00 am – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street

• 6:00 am – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street

*East and West Bound traffic will be detoured around Main Street at this time. Cross streets will remain open.

Saturday, December 31:

• Beginning at 4:00 pm – Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth and Franklin Street

*Main Street will reopen at 6:00 am on Sunday, January 1. Troy Street will reopen at 6:00 pm on Sunday,

January 1.

During Event:

• Main Street at North and South Broadway Street

• Main Street at North and South Spring Street

• Main Street at North and South Front Street

• Court Street and North Broadway Street

• Troy Street and South Spring Street

• South Front Street and Troy Street

• North Front Street and Court Street

• Main Street at North and South Commerce Street

• Main Street leading onto South Commerce Street to East Troy Street

• East Troy Street from South Commerce Street to Monoghan Street

• Main Street to Elvis Presley Way

• Main Street and Monoghan Street

• South Monoghan Street at Elvis Presley Way

• East Clark Boulevard at Fairpark Drive to Elizabeth Street

• Clark Boulevard at Elizabeth Street

• Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street

• Entrance to Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau on East Main Street

• Entrance to Hilton Garden Inn on East Main Street

• East Main Street and Fairpark Grill Drive

• Main Street and North Commerce Street

• East side of NAPA parking lot on North Commerce Street

• Elizabeth Street (during the fireworks show)

For more information and to view to event lineup, please visit www.tupelo.net/newyear.

Here is the official press release and map of the New Year’s Eve street closures.

