Tupelo’s Second Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo downtown merchants have found a way to encourage residents to come downtown to shop, eat, and have a good time.

One block of Spring Street north of Main was blocked off. There was music and games. And along main street, the shops were open and bustling with traffic. It was Second Saturday in downtown Tupelo, which was the brainchild of several merchants, including Mitch McCamey, owner of Kermit’s Outlaw Kitchen.

“Its really just about everybody downtown pitching in and having an event and specials and education, and you know it’s just a family-friendly day that we’re just trying to gather everyone downtown,” said McCamey.

“We just thought it would be really cool. Tupelo’s got a lot going on, and we just thought it would be one more thing to add to the mix. So It’s called the second Saturday, and it’s pretty self-explanatory. So on the second Saturday of each month, we try to get a band. We try to get vendors to just to come down a lot of free stuff, bouncy house things for just the general public of Tupelo as well as visitors to come in and feel welcome,” said Michael Gibson.

And while young entrepreneurs like McCamey and Gibson are bringing fresh ideas to downtown, across the street is the iconic neighborhood store that celebrated its 114th year in business in 2019. Former Tupelo Mayor Jack Reed is President.

“I love it. I love the activity on the sidewalks, on the street, the music. You know music is the great magnet for whatever race religion; music is a great magnet, so we’re excited about it,” said Reed.

And Reed says getting people to shop downtown harkens back to a time when everyone gravitated to the local mom and pop stores on Mainstreet USA.

“Young people today. They want to see what’s local, you know, buy local. I told somebody Reeds was local forever. We’re still local. But the whole feeling of downtown to see that pedestrian traffic just to see people on the sidewalks, just enjoying each other. There’s a whole sense of community,” said Reed.

And Reeds young fellow business owners also understand the community spirit.

“You know there’s a lot of critical mass in downtown right now. And it’s really fun. We all work together. We love each other and a lot of support and a lot of energy down here So we’re super excited about it.” said McCamey.

“Downtown is kind of the heartbeat of each city is the way I’ve always described it. And Tupelo is something to be really proud about. We have so many tourists come in and say a lot of great things about downtown Tupelo and what’s going here, so just trying to get the people here. Don’t miss out on it. Downtown Tupelo is where you need to be,” said Gibson.

The Second Saturdays are expected to continue permanently, but they may to move completely indoors during the winter months.