Tupelo’s transit system unveils next week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Exciting news in the All America City. The city’s pilot public transportation system is almost ready to take off.

On August 22nd the transit system will debut to folks at 1:30 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon.

A logo and routes were approved by the Tupelo Transit Committee during Tuesday’s meeting.

Busses will run for a 13 month trial period starting September 4th, beginning a 5:30 a.m. from the Linke Centre on West Main.

The first month of ride will be free.

After that the cost is $2 per rider. For the bus routes just visit Tupelo Transit.