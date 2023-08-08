Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champ sets sights on Memphis

Jesse Aron will represent Elvis' birthplace during Elvis Week at Graceland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – This week marks the beginning of a celebration honoring the life and legacy of Elvis Presley.

One of the highlights of Elvis Week in Memphis is the Ultimate Tribute Artist competition, where a grand champion will be crowned.

The singer’s birthplace has a strong track record in the contest, and this year’s Tupelo ETA has been working hard all summer for the big event.

Before leaving for Elvis Week at Graceland, Jesse Aron went through a mini boot camp, to make sure he was ready.

“We go through interviews, how to carry himself, his wardrobe to make sure he has the right choice for the numbers he is doing, we go through everything,” said Lucia Randle, with the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

Jesse Aron won the Tupelo ETA competition in June and has been working hard ever since, to represent the singer’s birthplace in Memphis.

“Put myself through extra workouts, extra dieting, constant, four or five times a week, my wife said to take time off, sit down and relax, I said, ‘nope, I have a lot of work to do’,” Aron said.

Aron performed for fans and well-wishers at the Birthplace Theater and said representing Tupelo as an Elvis Tribute Artist is extra special.

Aron was given a commemorative brick that will be placed near the Elvis statue at Fairpark.

“This is just as big for me as the Ultimate is for anybody, it’s the stepping stone. He started here and then there’s Memphis, no pressure, no pressure at all,” Aron said.

Elvis Week also means larger crowds at the birthplace and museum. Executive Director Roy Turner said there’s even a new option for tour groups.

“We encourage all tour buses to try and do a two-day stint, in fact, we started a dinner theater option back here at the birthplace, we have a nice catered meal, tribute artist, or if they want blues, gospel, rock, and roll band, we have several options for overnight stays,” Turner said.

Fan Day at the Birthplace is this Saturday.

