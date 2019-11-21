Turkey Tortellini with Greens | Cooking Up A Storm

I love Thanksgiving! With the friends, family and all the delicious food, it’s the start of an amazing time of year! However, the worst part about it is that often we’ll be eating turkey sandwiches for days, something that’s not my favorite. This Mama Dickey recipe is meant to address the loads of leftovers at family thanksgiving! With this soup, you can use up leftover turkey in a new and delicious way!

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion, diced

1 cup – celery, diced

1 cup – carrots, diced

2 tsp – minced garlic

6-8 cups – turkey stock, divided

3 cups – shredded turkey

10-15 oz – refrigerated cheese tortellini

5 oz – fresh spinach

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

1. In a slow cooker, combine onion, celery, carrots, garlic and turkey. Pour in 6 cups of broth and season with salt and pepper. Cook low and slow for 5-6 hours.

2. Transfer turkey to a plate and shred with two forks. Return to cooker and add in tortellini and spinach. Cook low and slow for 15 minutes until tortellini is tender. Mix well.

Serve:

1. Serve with salt, pepper and garnished with Parmesan cheese.

2. Serve with fresh bread and butter on the side

3. Mama Dickey sometimes freezes this soup, and it does pretty well in the freezer.

Tips:

1. Use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and dump the leftovers in.

2. Use less salt when you initially make your soup. You can add it later or let your family add it as they please.

3. Extra pepper gives this soup a little bite. Try a little red pepper flakes if you are looking for some heat.