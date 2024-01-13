Turning pages, onto the next system

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finished our week waking up to showers and storms pushing across Mississippi. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings within the main line. Since that system has cleared, our focus turns the the next weathermaker bringing in wintry precipitation early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The wind will continue to be breezy throughout the night. Cloud coverage will continue to clear out, becoming mostly clear. A clear night will allow for temperatures to fall into the 20s.

SATURDAY: The nicest day for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The sky will be mostly clear, possibly with a few passing clouds. Conditions will be staying dry. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: A little bit cooler for the last day of our weekend. High temps will only reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cloud coverage will be filling in throughout the day. For most of the day and evening, conditions will remain dry. There is a light chance of precipitation falling overnight and into Monday. Low temps will be falling back into the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Behind an Arctic front, a mixture of wintry precipitation remains possible Monday into Monday night across most of northern MS. Exact placement of who gets what (snow vs. sleet vs. freezing rain) and any totals remains uncertain, but confidence on some accumulations of all three types has somewhat increased. It’s important to remember we’re still 3 days out, and these kinds of things will continue changing around in our models…and it’s still possible things could still trend drier. We’ll keep you posted. Dangerous cold still looks LIKELY by Tuesday into Wednesday, where single digit temperatures & wind chills remain on the table. We’re likely to stay below freezing for some areas for at least 48 hours, so use the weekend to prepare for the longer-lasting cold!