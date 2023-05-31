Turning up the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- June begins tomorrow and temperatures are going to be heating up quickly back into the 90s! End of the week may see some very light scattered rain showers across MS.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild, only falling into the middle 60s. Sky conditions are going to stay partly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog may be possible with some areas seeing higher levels of humidity.

THURSDAY: A hot day is in store, with high temperatures being in the middle 80s. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of seeing a few afternoon scattered showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Second day into the new month and high temperatures will cranking up a few notches. Expect the end of the week to push into the lower 90s. Partly cloudy conditions with a slight rain chance will continue, mostly for the early part of the day. Continuing low temperatures in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: HOT HOT HOT! Low to middle 90s will be continuing through the weekend. Expecting mostly clear sky conditions all weekend too, which means lots of sun. Remember your sunscreen and to stay hydrated!